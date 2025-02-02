Laughter Chefs 2 POLL Result: Among Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra and more, netizens miss THIS contestant the most from Season 1

The results are finally out! Laughter Chefs Season 2 is on air, and the new season has hooked the viewers. The second season has created quite a buzz because of the interesting ensemble of contestants. However, fans still long for some familiar faces from the first season. Pinkvilla asked our readers to vote for the contestant from Laughter Chefs Season 1 whom they miss the most.

Laughter Chefs Season 1 contestants Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Arjun Bijlani are not a part of the second edition of the cooking reality show. Taking their names in the poll, we asked our readers to vote for a contestant from whom they miss the most in Laughter Chefs 2.

According to our poll, 54% of the audience missed seeing Aly in the second season of the cooking reality show. After Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, with 19%, and Arjun Bijlani, with 12%, are the most missed contestants on Laughter Chefs 2.

Take a look at Laughter Chefs Poll result here-

Aly Goni, who was paired with Rahul Vaidya in Season 1, received immense praise during his time on the show. His impressive cooking skills amazed everyone, including celebrated chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who served as the judge.

Apart from the above-mentioned six contestants, other celebrities who were a part of Laughter Chefs 1 are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rahul Vaidya.

Advertisement

Speaking about the ongoing season of Laughter Chefs, the contestants are Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rahul Vaidya.

Bharti Singh is hosting the fun cooking reality show, meanwhile, Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge. Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25, 2025. The show airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.