Laughter Chefs 2 POLL Result: Netizens think THIS new pair is entertaining in second season, gets 91 percent votes

Laughter Chefs, known for being an entertaining cooking reality show, came as a surprise last year. After its high demand and popularity, the second season was launched this year, featuring a few new celebrities. To determine which pair is considered the most entertaining on Laughter Chefs 2, Pinkvilla conducted a poll on February 27. Now, audiences have expressed their opinions and believe that Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are the most entertaining duo.

In Laughter Chefs, the pairs who are seen as contestants in season two are Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav and Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. And 91.61% of the audience thinks Abhishek and Samarth are the most entertaining partners on Laughter Chefs 2.

While Abhishek and Samarth Jurel ranked first, the second pair with the most votes is Elvish Yadav and Abdu Rozik. This second pair received 5.84% of votes.

Take a look at the Laughter Chefs 2 Poll result here-

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's partnership in Laughter Chefs 2 came as a big surprise to many. The two were rivals when they were a part of Bigg Boss Season 17. Abhishek, who was then in love with Isha Malviya, was devastated when Samarth entered as a wild card contestant in the show. Isha and Samarth were in a relationship back then. Due to their complicated personal relationship, Samarth and Isha often locked horns with Abhishek.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the show, Abhishek and Samarth were often seen arguing and engaging in heated arguments. Abhishek had even slapped Samarth during a heated moment. However, Samarth and Isha parted ways after Bigg Boss 17. After that, Abhishek and Samarth decided to let go of their grudges and joined hands.

On Laughter Chefs 2, the two never fail to leave everyone in splits with their amazing sense of humor. Abhishek's lack of knowledge about cooking and Samarth's hilarious tactics have made them a fan-favorite pair on the show.

Laughter Chefs Season 2 premiered on January 25, 2025 and is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.