Laughter Chefs 2 PROMO: Abhishek Kumar expresses interest in marrying someone from Rubina Dilaik's family; check out her reaction
In one of the promos of Laughter Chefs 2, Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Kumar find themselves engaged in a hilarious yet sweet banter that leaves others in stitches.
Laughter Chefs is known for its unique blend of humor and culinary skills of the contestants. Owing to the success of the first installment, the makers released the second season. In the new promo, Abhishek Kumar is seen heaping praise on Rubina Dilaik and also asks if someone in her family would like to marry him. As they prepare Rasgulla, their light-hearted banter leaves everyone in splits.
The promo opens up with Chef Harpal Sokhi announcing that the contestants need to prepare West Bengal's special sweet dish, Rasgulla. Listening to him, Ankita Lokhande screams in excitement and delight. As the contestants start their cooking process, Rubina Dilaik appears perplexed about the milk curdling, an important step in making the dish.
Abhishek Kumar copies whatever steps the actress does and says, "Aapne agar kuch galat bhi kiya ho toh woh automatically sahi ho jaata hai. Pata nahi kyun (Even if you have done something wrong, it gets corrected automatically. I don't know why)." As she guides them to turn the milk sour, she uses words like coagulate and strain.
Reacting to the same, Abhishek requests her to repeat the same in Hindi and mentions that he cannot understand English. However, Samarth Jurel chimes in and claims that he understands what she means but fails to convey the meaning to Kumar.
Further, the Bigg Boss 14 winner asks Bharti Singh if the rasgullas are deep-fried. Abhishek remarks, Agar Rubina ji keh rahi hai toh sahi hoga (If Rubina ji is saying this, then it will be right)." And now, she goes to him and confronts Kumar for buttering her. The Bigg Boss 17 runner remarks, "Main bahut achha ladka hun. Aap kyun mujhe bol rahe ho aise (I am a very good boy. Why are you saying all this to me)?"
He also asks Dilaik, "Agar aapki koi chacheri beti ho toh. Chacha ji ki beti hogi. I'm single." The actress denies saying, "Nahi, mere parivaar mein sab ladkiyon ki shaadi ho gayi hai (No, all the girls in my family are married)."
For the unversed, Laughter Chefs 2 airs on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, Sat-Sun at 9.30 PM.
