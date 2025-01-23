Laughter Chefs 2 PROMO: Abhishek Kumar fears Rubina Dilaik for THIS reason; requests actress 'aaram se jawab dena'

Laughter Chefs season 2 is all set to premiere this week on January 25. With an exciting lineup of celebrities, the cooking-based comedy show is expected to bring in more fun and laughter for the audience. The makers have been releasing promos to maintain the intrigue, and in one such promotional clip, Abhishek Kumar is seen requesting Rubina Dilaik to talk to him in a low pitch and soft tone.

The clip opens up with the Choti Bahu actor telling Abhishek Kumar that she knows how to make samosas but not dosa. A few moments later, he comes to her and requests the actress to guide him about dosa preparation. To this, Rubina Dilaik, visibly serious, remarks, "Kya batau? Main apna biodata dun? (What should I tell you? Should I give my biodata?)."

Watch the promo here:

Sensing her high-pitched tone, the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up tells her, "Mujhe pehli baat yahi bolna chahiye ki aaram se jawab dena (The first thing I want to say is that you should respond calmly)." Dilaik replies, "Mujhse jawaab chahiye na, toh itne hi sur mein milega (If you want an answer from me, you will get it in this tone)." Watching their banter, Ankita Lokhande laughs.

The promo then transitions to a scene that shows Rahul Vaidya pouring the dosa batter on the pan, Reacting to his action, Rubina asks him not to disturb it, and Abhishek chimes in, saying, "Paltega nahi yeh (It won't flip)." With an authoritative tone and confidence, the actress asserts that the dosa will flip. Kumar quips, "Aapke haath se toh palat jaayega (If you are doing it, then it will surely flip)."

Further, the Bigg Boss 14 winner loses cool on Rahul as she asks him to do the plating. Later, when Abhishek lauds her cuteness, she asks him to mind his own business rather than admiring her cute gestures.

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs season 2 features Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Abdu Rozik, and Elvish Yadav.

