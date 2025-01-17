Laughter Chefs 2 PROMO: Bharti Singh appreciates Mannara Chopra’s cooking skills, but with sarcasm; WATCH

Laughter Chefs Season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows of 2025. The unusual cooking comedy show which was a major hit in its first season will return to television screens with new celebrities while retaining few entertainers from the first season. To add to the excitement of the viewers, the makers have dropped a new promo featuring Mannara Chopra.

The Laughter Chefs promo begins with Bharti Singh saying, “Haye, mein maar gayi bhaiya, Mannara Chopra ne kiska khopra banaya hain ye. Poori shimla mirch paa ji. (Oh go, I am dead. What has Mannara Chopra cooked? A whole bell pepper?)” She shows the cooking pan which has a few chopped vegetables along with a whole bell pepper.

Check out the Laughter Chhefs promo below:

The Bigg Boss 17 fame says, “Mein khana ayese hi banati hu. (I cook this way only).” Bharti Singh gives a witty reply, saying, “Tum ayese banate ho, hum nahi khate. (You make this way, but we don’t eat).” Her comment leaves Krushna Abhishek and others in splits.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Mannara ki cooking skills dekh kar reh gayi Bharti speechless. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, 25 Jan se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

In the comment sections, Mannara Chopra’s fans have shown their support for her. One user commented, “Mannara use your BB cooking expertise.”

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs 2 is returning with a few new celebrities. Mannara Chopra has replaced Nia Sharma as Sudesh Lehri’s partner. Returning faces from the previous season include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Rahul Vaidya. This upcoming season will be hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

The new additions this season included Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel. The show will premiere on January 25 at 9:30 PM on Colors and JioCinema.

