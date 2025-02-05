Laughter Chefs 2 PROMO: Did Elvish Yadav just accept having someone special in life? Vicky Jain and others congratulate him

Laughter Chefs season 2 has been entertaining audiences with its unique blend of humor and culinary skills for the last few days. To generate more buzz, the makers keep releasing intriguing promos. In one of the latest clips, Bharti Singh recreates the iconic 'Pyaar kya hai' scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She acts like Miss Braganza and asks the contestants about love. She starts by asking Elvish Yadav and we wonder if he has someone in his life.

Bharti asks Elvish Yadav if he has ever fallen in love and whether he has done something extraordinary for a girl. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner responds, saying, "Mera maan na yeh hai ki partner ek hi hona chahiye (I believe there should be only one partner)." To this, Krushna Abhishek reacts in disappointment while Vicky Jain quips, "Ek samay pe (At one time)."

Watch the Laughter Chefs 2 promo here:

The YouTuber adds, "Ek samay pe bhi ek hona chahiye, aur ek life mein bhi ek hi baar hona chahiye. Woh partner hai mere pe (There should be only one partner at a time, and there should be only one partner in life. I have that one in my life)." His cheeky revelation delights Bharti, and everyone starts congratulating him.

Krushna announces, "Bharti, pehli baar national television pe Elvish ne aaj qubool kiya hai. Aaj naam puchh hi lete hain (It is for the first time on national television that Elvish has accepted. Let's ask the name today)."

The caption of the promo reads, "Har jagah pyaar hi pyaar hai chhaaya, kaun hai jo Elvish ke dil ko hai bhaaya? Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Speaking about the ongoing season of Laughter Chefs, the contestants are Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rahul Vaidya.

