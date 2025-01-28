Laughter Chefs 2 PROMO: Mannara Chopra asks Sudesh Lehri if they will appear 'fools' before audience; latter's humorous reply proves his wit

Laughter Chefs season 2 has begun, and so has the madness! The show aims to bring the cooking skills of fans' favorite celebrities and deliver comedy and humor to the audience. To keep the viewers engaged, the makers have been dropping promos. In one such promotional clip, Sudesh Lehri and his partner, Mannara Chopra, can be seen indulging in banter, leaving us in splits. While the comedian drops witty responses, the actress acts innocent.

The video opens up with the Zid actress asking Sudesh Lehri, "Bhauji ka matlab kya hota hai? (What does bhauji mean?)." To this, he mentions that it means 'bhabhi.' While the Ready actor seems busy preparing the assigned dish, Mannara Chopra continues to ask him, "Jab yeh telecast hoga, aisa toh nahi lagega ki hum do bewakoof hain (When this will get telecast, it will not look like we both are fools)."

Take a look at the video here:

In response, Sudesh says, "Nahi nahi, ek hi lagega (No, no, only one will appear fool)," hinting at the former Bigg Boss 17 contestant. Acting innocent, she replies, "Aapko itna experience hain toh aap jo keh rahe ho main man hi leti hun (You have so much experience, so I will accept whatever you say)." Landing another sarcastic reply, the comedian states that people laugh when he says something, but the public bursts out in laughter just watching her.

The caption of the promo reads, "Funny banter with a personal touch of entertainment, Sudesh aur Mannara anokhe style mein de rahe hai dher saara enjoyment. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Besides this duo, Laughter Chefs season 2 features Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Abdu Rozik, and Elvish Yadav.

Mannara Chopra has replaced Nia Sharma as Sudesh Lehri’s partner. The second season premiered on January 25 at 9:30 PM on Colors and JioCinema.

