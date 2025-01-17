Laughter Chefs 2 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik's 'orders' to Rahul Vaidya made him lose his temper? Here's what happened

After a successful Season one, the popular culinary reality show Laughter Chefs, featuring prominent celebrities from the television world, is returning to the screens this month. The show promises to deliver a healthy dose of laughter by showcasing the celebrities' struggle to prepare various cuisines. In a new promo released by the makers, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are seen working together, but their conversation turns into a fun banter.

The promo clip starts with the actress asking Rahul not to add more oil to the pan. Rubina Dilaik says, "Tel nahi bhaiya, doobana nahi hai (No oil please. It will become excessive)." She then points out something and requests him to pass that to her so that she can clean the tabletop. The singer hands over her tissue, but Rubina tells him, "Yeh nahi uske baju wala do (Not this, but pass me the one next to it)."

Take a look at the promo here:

Rahul Vaidya again gives her the wrong one, and the Bigg Boss 14 winner clarifies that she is asking for something else entirely. Dilaik states, "Yeh nahi uske idhar wala do (Not this but pass me that one)." Their conversation turns hilarious when Rahul asks if she wants this scooter kept next to the tabletop. The caption of the promo reads, "Rahul aur Rubina ke beech ka communication gap, Jupiter se bhi bada hai."

Undeniably, their hilarious exchange has only fueled the anticipation among fans. Besides Rubina-Rahul, Laughter Chefs season 2 features Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Abdu Rozik, and Elvish Yadav. The upcoming season will also have Bharti Singh as the host, and Harpal Singh has also returned as the expert judge.

Season 2 will premiere on January 25. Viewers can catch up on the new episodes on Colors TV and Jio Cinema every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM. Fans are already expecting the show to take them on a fun ride filled with laughter, humor, and entertainment.

