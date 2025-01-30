Laughter Chefs 2 PROMO: Vicky Jain calls refined flour ‘maida’ as he struggles to prepare THIS; Krushna Abhishek quips ‘Jinko bolna nahi aata…’

Laughter Chefs has returned to the screens with a brand new season and numerous new faces. To maintain the buzz, the makers have been releasing several promos on social media. One of the latest promotional clips shows how chaos and confusion leave the contestants scratching their heads as they try cracking the mystery behind preparing 'rumali papad' and 'jaljeera'. While Abdu Rozik mentions being completely clueless about the dish, Abhishek Kumar seeks help from Elvish Yadav.

The promo starts with Chef Harpal Sokhi announcing that all of the contenders need to prepare rumali papad as well as jaljeera. Vicky Jain and Abdu Rozik are seen perplexed while Abhishek goes to Elvish Yadav. He asks the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner to help him with the cooking process, to which Yadav says that he knows nothing.

Take a look at the promo:

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain asks whether the rumali papad will be made out of flour or refined flour. He calls 'maida' as 'mainda.' So, Krushna Abhishek corrects him and says, "Jinko bolna nahi aata, banayenge kya dekhiye (The one who doesn't know how to speak, how will he make the dish)." In one of the segments, Kashmera makes a face out of the dough that appears quite scary.

On the other hand, Mannara Chopra asks her partner, Sudesh Lehri, "Jab yeh telecast hoga, aisa toh nahi lagega ki hum do bewakoof hain (When this will get telecast, it will not look like we both are fools)." In response, Sudesh says, "Nahi nahi, ek hi lagega (No, no, only one will appear fool)," hinting at the former Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

Further, Vicky's rumali roti falls on the ground while Abhishek struggles hard. The caption of the promo reads, "Laughter Chefs kar rahe hai Papad aur Jaljeera ki mystery crack. Kya unhe milega iss recipe ka hack? Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

For the uninformed, the show has retained Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Sudesh Lehri, and Rahul Vaidya from the previous season.