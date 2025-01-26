Laughter Chefs 2: Why did Krushna Abhishek ask Mannara Chopra ‘Tumhara jija Raghav Chadha hain na?’
Laughter Chefs 2 went on air on January 25. With Bharti Singh as the host, the show will air every weekend at 9:30 pm.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited Season 2 is back on television. Along with the old cast, many new celebrities have also joined this season. One of them is Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra. A recent promo teased a hilarious conversation between her and Krushna Abhishek.
In the new season of Laughter Chefs, there are many new rules that the participants will have to follow. A promo shows the contestants who break the rules will be put in jail. In a humorous twist, Abdu Rozik escapes the bars because of his height. Krushna Abhishek who is also behind bars asks Mannara Chopra about her brother-in-law, politician Raghav Chadha.
He asks the Bigg Boss 17 fame, “Mannara, aapke jeeja ji Raghav Chadha hain na?" (Mannara, your brother-in-law is Raghav hadha, right?). Chopra who is at her station, nods her head and Krushna says, “Unse baat kijiye na, mereko jail se nakalwaiye na." (Talk to him to get me out of prison.). The conversation sparks laughter on the sets.
Talking about Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited 2, the celebrities include Abhishek Kumar, who is paired with Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik with Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra with Sudesh Lehri, and Elvish Yadav with Abdu Rozik.
With Bharti Singh as the host, celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge and gives the participants a dish. A clip shows them how the dish is prepared. Celebrities have to collect the ingredients and the utensils and prepare them from scratch without any help.
Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi go around the stations and it is their one-liners that make the show hilarious. Besides, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, and Vicky Jain get into banters and tease the other participants. The first season was a huge success.
Laughter Chefs season 2 airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.
