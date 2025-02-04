Laughter Chefs 2's Krushna Abhishek reveals how wife Kashmera Shah made him land on television screens; WATCH

Laughter Chefs Season 2 has started, and the show has already left the viewers in splits with its unique blend of humor and taste. Recently, the actors who are a part of the show were papped outside their vanity vans. From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain turning heads in monochrome black and white outfits to Sudesh Lehri missing Nia Sharma, it was all fun. Here's what Krushna Abhishek has to say about his camaraderie with his wife, Kashmera Shah.

Talking to the shutterbugs, the comedian says, "Aisi jodi aapko kahin nahi milegi. 18 saal se madam mereko... (You will not find such a pair anywhere. For the last 18 years, madam has been...). Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah interrupts and quips, "Jhel rahi hai (tolerating)." So, Krushna Abhishek also remarks, "Jhel toh main bhi raha hu (I'm also tolerating)."

The Bol Bachchan actor adds, "Yeh mere ko Nach baliye mein laayi thi. Woh mera pehla show tha 2007 mein. Inhone kaha ki Nach Baliye ek show hai, tum TV pe aaoge. Hum saath mein karenge. Aur aaj dekho 2025 hogaya. Aur aaj bhi show hit hai. Aur kya chahiye (She brought me to Nach Baliye. That was my first show on TV in 2007. She said there is a show called Nach Baliye, you will come on TV. We will do it together. And see, now it is 2025. And even today, the show is a hit. What else does one want?)."

Take a look at the video here:

Further, the Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye actress comments, "Tab TV ke liye show karta tha, aaj yeh show biwi ke liye kar raha hai (Then he used to do shows for TV, today he is doing this show for his wife)." In the meantime, Samarth Jurel joins them, and the trio poses together.

