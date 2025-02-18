Laughter Chefs: Abhishek Kumar says 'Bohot bura ho raha hai’ as he shares why he is having bad day; WATCH

Laughter Chefs season 2 is entertaining viewers with non-stop laughter and cooking fails of the celebrities. The contestants were papped this morning as the shoot for the upcoming episode begins. Abhishek Kumar, who is partnered with Samarth Jurel was not his best self and shared with the paps why he is having a bad day.

While interacting with the paps, Abhishek Kumar shared that nothing seems to be going right in his life. In his words, “Mere saath bohot bura ho raha hain. Kal mera airpods kho gaye, aaj mera phone car mein hi reh gaya, phir gari puncture ho gayi. Kal meri flight miss ho gayi.” The paps assured him that something good would happen soon and the Bigg Boss 17 fame smiled for the camera.

Check out Abhishek Kumar’s video here

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar appears in season 2 of Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited for the first time. He is partnered with his Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Samarth Jurel. Before this show, Kumar was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, in which Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed today that Abhishek Kumar along with Amandeep Sidhu and Mahir Pandhi have been locked in to play the lead roles in the Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta-backed upcoming drama Tujhse Hai Aashiqui.

Talking about Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited 2, the celebrities include Abhishek Kumar, who is paired with Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik with Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra with Sudesh Lehri, and Elvish Yadav with Abdu Rozik.

The show tests the cooking skills of celebrities. Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge and gives the participants a dish. A clip shows how the dish is prepared. Celebrities have to collect the ingredients of the dish and the utensils and prepare it from scratch without any help. Bharti Singh hosts the show