Laughter Chefs: Abhishek Kumar’s mom got emotional over his star, but Samarth Jurel’s mother had a UNIQUE reaction
In the latest promo of Laughter Chefs, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel share how their mothers reacted over them receiving stars.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited, the popular cooking-comedy show featuring the top artists from the television industry, is currently airing its second season. The show, hosted by Bharti Singh, brings interesting twists and challenges every weekend. The latest promo of Laughter Chefs shows a hilarious interaction between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel.
The Laughter Chefs promo begins with Abhishek Kumar sharing how his mother reacted on hearing that the Bigg Boss 17 fame earned a star on the show. Kumar says, “Bharti di aur Harpal ji, meine apne mummy ko bataya ki ‘mummy dekho, meine star jeeta’, mere mummy ke ankho mein ansoo the, I swear. (My mom had tears when I told her that I won a star.)”
Watch the Laughter Chefs promo below:
However, his partner, Samarth Jurel’s mother, had a very different reaction. The actor shares, “Mere maa toh haas dii yaar (My mom laughed at me).” Abhishek tells him, “Alaag alaag emotions hote hain (People have different emotions).”
Jurel then laughs hysterically to mimic how his mother reacted and adds, “Phir bolti hain, chal bey pagal (Then she says, ‘get lost, idiot’.)” This makes Krushna Abhishek and Rahul Vaidya laugh out loud.
This weekend, the show is celebrating Bollywood Night, with all the contestants dressed as iconic Bollywood characters. Mannara Chopra dressed as Jab We Met’s Kareena Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande as Parineeta’s Rekha, Rubina Dilaik as Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, Samarth Jurel as Hrithik Roshan from Koi... Mil Gaya, Abhishek Kumar as Mohabbatein’s Shah Rukh Khan, and Abdu Rozik as Bobby Deol, among others. Host Bharti Singh chose Gangubai Kathiawadi's Alia Bhatt.
After the contestants complete the cooking challenge, judge Harpal Singh Sokhi awards the best pair star after tasting their dish.
The Laughter Chefs promo is uploaded with the caption, “Jab stage par ho Abhishek aur Samarth, toh entertainment ka meter hamesha high rehta hai! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @jiohotstar par.”
