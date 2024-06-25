Laughter Chefs: Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra and others shoot for NEW episode; Bharti Singh reveals being UNWELL

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been very well received by the viewers. It has secured amazing TRP in the first few weeks and has become the number-one show on Colors. The makers are making sure to add new elements in each episode to add to the entertainment quotient of the show. The team of the show came together to shoot for an upcoming episode today (June 25, 2024) and posed for the paparazzi.

Bharti Singh reveals being unwell

The ever-funny and smiling host of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, Bharti Singh looked rather low this morning and during her funny interaction with the paps, she revealed being unwell. She stated that she won't be able to smile much today as she was unwell. She said, "Stomach infection huwa hua hai. Baarisho mey bahar ka mat khao. (I'm suffering from a stomach infection. People shouldn't eat outside food in monsoons.)

Furthermore, a paparazzi asked Bharti if she was affected by the food on the show. While Bharti denied it initially, she broke into laughter later.

Ankita Lokhande and Rahul Vaidya's fun banter with paps

Furthermore, the media on the sets spotted Bigg Boss housemates from different seasons Rahul Vaidya and Ankita Lokhande. The duo posed together for the paparazzi and indulged in a fun banter. The duo are from Maharashtrian backgrounds and spoke in their mother tongue with the paparazzi.

Rahul and Ankita wished everyone good morning in Marathi.

Nia Sharma stuns in a black mini-dress

Another celebrity to get captured in the lenses of the media personnel present on the sets is the diva Nia Sharma. The Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress chose a black mini-ballon dress for the upcoming episodes of the show. Her hair was tied in a neat bun while she posed in black heels.

Arjun Bijlani looks dapper in the co-ord set

Arjun Bijlani has been one of the consistent performers in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment with a decent knowledge of food and cooking. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor looked dapper in his new look for the upcoming episodes of the show. He wore a mustard-colored shirt-pant and completed the look with classy shades.

Karan Kundrra gets spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Arjun Bijlani's partner in the show Karan Kundrra was also spotted being his handsome self on the sets of the show. He chose a bottle-green shirt-pant as his outfit for the new episode. The bicep-hugging shirt looked quite smart on the Bigg Boss 15 finalist.

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a cooking-based show that guarantees entertainment as prominent faces of Indian Television who live luxurious lives, and step into the world of kitchen and cooking. The show has real-life BFFs Rahul Vaidya- Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, married couples Kashmeera Shah- Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande and Nia Sharma- Sudesh Lehri competing against each other in the show.

As per sources, the upcoming episodes of the show might have an exciting theme of partners switch, wherein new jodis will be formed to perform the upcoming tasks in the show.

