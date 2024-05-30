Arjun Bijlani, known for his role in the beloved romantic comedy-drama television series Miley Jab Hum Tum which aired on Star One, has explored a variety of roles since the show concluded. Continuously striving to entertain his audience and satisfy his creative urges, Bijlani has taken on diverse projects. Additionally, he maintains an active social media presence, regularly sharing charming glimpses of his life and behind-the-scenes content.

Recently, Bijlani shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on his social media platforms, where he was preparing for his upcoming show, Laughter Chefs. In the video, he appeared endearing and exceptionally stylish.

Arjun looks yummy like a snack in the BTS video

Arjun recently shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on his Instagram, compiling memorable moments from the set of the show Laughter Chefs. In this new venture, Arjun will be showcasing not only his comedy skills but also his culinary prowess.

In the video, the host of Dance Deewane exuded dapper looks as he prepared to head to the set. Upon his arrival on stage, he joined forces with Bharti Singh, who will be hosting the upcoming show.

As the video progressed, Arjun was seen dancing with Krushna Abhishek. Following that, he was cooking alongside Karan Kundrra, engaging in playful banter. Another clip from a recent press conference showed him seated with Bigg Boss 17's couple Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and his partner Karan.

Later, he appeared in front of the camera with Nia Sharma, and also posing with Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh.

Throughout the video, Arjun maintained a charming appearance, effortlessly balancing cuteness and handsomeness.

Along with the video, he penned a caption describing his experience, writing, "Who said work can’t be fun and if u wanna see it then do come to watch us on 1st June @colorstv Saare crazy ek saath. Aur aapke karan Arjun aa rahein hain !!! #partner" (All the crazy people under one roof, with your Karan Arjun).

Aly Goni responded to the post with a heart emoji.

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, it created a buzz in the town, therefore the fans couldn’t stop themselves from dropping their reactions in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Really can't wait to watch this madness.” Another user wrote, “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge aur sabko entertain karenge!!”

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent figure in the television industry, having contributed to numerous superhit shows, including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

He has also demonstrated his versatility by participating in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and by hosting the first season of Dance Deewane.

On the personal front, Arjun is married to Neha Swami.

