Arjun Bijlani, one of the popular actors is currently entertaining the audience with a new reality TV show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The show’s host is Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. As Arjun keeps on sharing glimpses from the sets of Laughter Chefs, he recently shared a sneak peek into the special episode on his social media.

Arjun Bijlani shares a sneak peek into a special episode of Laughter Chefs

The Dill Mill Gayye actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the special episode of the show. This episode promises double the laughter as participants bring their family members to the sets.

The video captures Arjun Bijlani enjoying lively moments with fellow contestants Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, and Rahul Vaidya.

The special episode of Laughter Chefs will feature Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “This one was special. When your work family and actual family come together. what do think is going to happen on #laughterchefs .???? Do let me know in your comments. They better be funny.”

As soon as Arjun Bijlani uploaded the video, Arjun’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani wrote, “Sharing stage with you, Ayaan, mummy, Ankita, Karan ,Vicky ,Aly, Rahul, Reem,Jannat ,Kashmira, Krishnaa ,Bharti and paaji , it was so much fun, thank you for having us.”

Fan reactions

Fans flooded the comments section and expressed excitement for the upcoming episode. A fan wrote, “Damnn excited for this episode... It would be so entertaining to see you, Shakti aunty, Neha and Ayaan in one frame.” Another fan commented, “This episode is going to be very special, Arnehayaan gathers together and Shakti aunty too.”

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a popular personality in the television industry, known for his roles in popular shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

He has showcased his versatility by participating in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. The actor also worked as the host of Dance Deewane's inaugural season. Speaking about his personal life, Arjun is happily married to Neha Swami.

