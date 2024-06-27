Laughter Chefs: Suneil Shetty appears on the show to support 'sister' Bharti Singh

Laughter Chefs, the popular cooking reality show, continues to serve the audiences a feast of fun and culinary chaos. The upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs will feature Bollywood favorite Anna, Suniel Shetty, who graced the show to support his sister and its host Bharti Singh. Staying true to his charismatic style, Anna fulfilled a promise by preparing a cup of filter coffee for Bharti.

Bharti Singh talks about her bond with Suniel Shetty:

Talking about her bond with Suniel Shetty, Bharti Singh shares, "They say the best bonds are often the most unexpected! That's how it has been with Anna and me. From the very first day on the Dance Deewane set, I felt an instant connection with Suniel sir and his uplifting energy. We often shared fun moments on the set, where I told him that I was going to host ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ and he promised to join me."

Bharti Singh continues, "True to his word, Anna came to the show for me. Reuniting with him was a true delight. He made me filter coffee, which was the sweetest gesture. I’m sure the audience will love this weekend’s ‘Anna Special’ and Suniel sir’s Mangalorean cooking style!"

For the uninformed, Bharti hosted Dance Deewane Season 4 where Suniel Shetty was the judge of the dance reality show.

Appearing on Laughter Chefs, Suniel Shetty made the laugh riot merrier as he joined Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh in sampling the dishes prepared as a result of cooking challenges, adding flavors of Mangalore.

In the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs, Vicky Jain's mother, Rahul Vaidya's mom, and Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami will be seen making a special appearance on the show to support them.

More about Laughter Chefs:

Premiered on June 1, the episodes of Laughter Chefs leave audiences in splits as celebrities cook dishes in the competition. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi tastes and judges the dishes made by the celebrities on Laughter Chefs.

The celebrity participants on the show include Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and more. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh hosts this entertaining reality show. Laughter Chefs airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

