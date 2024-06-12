Laughter Chefs: Celebrities spice things up with Suhaag Raat and Pehli Rasoi theme

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, the new show on Colors, is receiving positive responses from viewers. The show is a unique combination of cooking skills and comedy that has proven to be a delightful entertainment experience for the audience.

In the upcoming episode, the show will start with the fun Suhaag Raat challenge, where celebrities will make delicious Rasmalai and aromatic Masala Doodh.

Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, the Gen-Z duo impress judges

Inside the busy kitchen, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh get into a sticky situation. Krushna Abhishek steps in to help with a mischievous smile. Rahul, Aly Goni, and Krushna then bring the fun to a new level by involving unsuspecting audience members, leading to a hilarious twist that leaves everyone laughing.

However, Jannat and Reem, the Gen-Z duo, may not be culinary experts, but they will impress the judges with their spirited efforts in the second battle.

Even though they're not cooking experts, they approach the challenge with enthusiasm and teamwork but end up impressing everyone with their willingness to learn. In the next round, they get creative making chocolate bowls filled with chocolate mousse.

In the last round, things heated up in the kitchen with dishes like jackfruit patty buns and potato twisters, testing the celebrities' skills to the maximum.

Advertisement

The episode is packed with fun segments, funny roasts, adorable kids, and skits that had everyone laughing. Now, the big question remains, who will be the Laughter Chefs of the week?

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, features a star-studded cast including Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma. In the next episode, the celebrities will dress up as popular characters from Bollywood movies.

It will feature Nia Sharma dressed up as Madhuri Dixit, Reem Shaikh as Kareena Kapoor, Jannat Zubair as Zeenat Aman, Arjun Bijlani as Shahrukh Khan, Bharti Singh as Kajol, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as Rocky and Rani, Aly Goni as Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Vaidya as Arshad Warsi.

ALSO READ: PICS: Reem Shaikh channels THIS evergreen Kareena Kapoor character on Laughter Chefs, leaving fans mesmerized