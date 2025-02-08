Laughter Chefs fame Mannara Chopra rocks the dance floor at Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s sangeet; WATCH
Mannara Chopra, along with sister Mitali Handa, is busy attending brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. Check out glimpses of their dance from the sangeet ceremony below.
The internet is abuzz with celebration clips from the wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra. On February 7, Siddharth Chopra married the love of his life, Neelam Upadhyaya, in the presence of his closest friends and family members. Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra was in attendance since the pre-wedding festivities began.
Mannara Chopra, who is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra, attended the wedding of Siddharth Chopra, along with her family. Her sister, Mitali Handa, was also with them. A video from the sangeet ceremony of the couple shows the sisters, Mannara and Mitali, setting the stage on fire with their moves.
Check out Mannara Chopra’s video from the sangeet ceremony below:
The two sisters, along with others, dance on the famous track Tare Gin Gin. The crowd cheers as they groove on stage along with a few others. For the sangeet ceremony, Mannara chose an electric blue, shimmery lehenga, while her sister wore a white lehenga.
Another clip from the wedding also shows Mannara with her Mimi Didi, aka Priyanka Chopra. The two danced and flaunted their mehendi design.
Seeing the video of Mannara showing off the perfect moves on stage, fans got delighted. One user commented, “Mannara setting vibes everywhere she goes.” Another wrote, “Mannara and Mitali are rocking.”
Meanwhile, there has been a lot of buzz on the internet over Parineeti Chopra’s absence from the wedding. However, the actress finally made it for the big day on the wedding evening. She, accompanied by her husband, Raghav Chadha, was seen arriving at the wedding venue.
On the other hand, talking about Mannara Chopra, the actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Currently, she is back on screens with Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited season 2. She is Sudesh Lehri’s partner on the show and fans are enjoying her comeback.
