Laughter Chefs fame Samarth Jurel joins the luxury club with his latest Rs 80 lakh purchase; take a look

Samarth Jurel, who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited season 2 purchased a new luxury car.
Popular television personality Samarth Jurel rose to the limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss 17. The actor who maintains an active social media presence has added a new luxury car to his collection. He shared the happy news on social media where fans and his industry friends have showered love on him.
Samarth Jurel recently bought a brand-new Range Rover worth around Rs 80 lakh and shared the special moment with his fans on Instagram. In a video posted from the showroom, Samarth is seen unveiling his new ride. On February 20, he uploaded the clip and captioned the post, "Pata hi nahi chala…," expressing his excitement.
Check out Samarth Jurel's post below:
The video quickly grabbed attention, with fans and friends pouring in their congratulations. Among the first to react was actress Mannara Chopra, who left a comment, "Congrats STAR—to you and your family! Now, when’s our drive? Or should I stand outside with a ‘Ghumane Chalo’ placard?" His Laughter Chefs partner Abhishek Kumar wrote, "Dil se khushi Hamesha khush reh." Elvish Yadav wrote, "Bhai ne phodcast me boli thii le aya."
Suyyash Rai, Rohit Purohit, Vikas Jain, and Faisal Shaikh, among others, joined in to congratulate Samarth. While Purohit is a close friend of Jurel, Vikas was in Bigg Boss 17 with him and is now in Laughter Chefs.
Talking about his professional stint, Samarth Jurel is currently seen in Laughter Chefs season 2. He was reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last year, along with Abhishek Kumar, but Jurel backed out last minute owing to health issues. He is best known for his short, yet memorable Bigg Boss 17 stint. His entry as a wild card brought an interesting twist as he revealed to be Isha Malviya's boyfriend. However, the two parted ways shortly after coming out of the house.
