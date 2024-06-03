Bharti Singh needs no introduction. The laughter queen is known for her impeccable humor and comedy timing. She is currently hosting the TV show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Laksh aka Golla.

The comedian and host recently opened up on how motherhood changed her in an interview with IANS.

Bharti Singh opens up on how motherhood has transformed her

Bharti revealed that embracing motherhood has boosted her fitness. Since becoming a mother, she has become more active than ever before. She expressed gratitude to her mother for everything.

She mentioned that she manages her work by herself now. She has learned a lot of skills after becoming a mother. She said, “Now that I have made some money, I feel good, but our mothers worked outside and then came back and worked at home. I am what I am because of my mother."

The Dance Deewane 4 host shared that she enjoys cooking, and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, loves eating. She said that having someone who enjoys food at home motivates her to cook well. They are fondly called Chatora and Chatori at home because they both love food.

Bharti ensures that her son eats healthy food

Bharti shared that she enjoys experimenting with new things in the kitchen and often watches cooking videos on social media. She mentioned that she watches reels to see what others have made, and then she adds her own twist to it. However, she admitted to messing up while trying new recipes.

Ever since becoming a mom, Bharti has been all about cooking healthy meals. She pays extra attention to what she makes because she wants her son to eat healthy. If her son asks for noodles or sweets, she prefers making them at home to ensure they're healthier.

She mentioned that she's constantly learning new recipes, even with a hectic schedule. Being Punjabi, she recently tried making mango pickles for the first time at home.

More about Bharti Singh

In her personal life, she is happily married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They became parents in 2022, welcoming their first child, whom they named Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, lovingly referred to as Golla.

Bharti Singh started her career as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then, she has been a part of several TV shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Circus, and The Kapil Sharma Show, among others.

