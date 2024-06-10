Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular actresses and social media sensations in the entertainment industry. The actress is currently seen in the TV reality show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Jannat expressed her heartfelt desire for the iconic show Phulwa to make a comeback on TV, during a conversation with IANS.

The actress, who started her career as a child artist, said, “Why not? These shows are iconic. People even today talk about Balika Vadhu, Na Aana Is Des Laado and Phulwa after so many years.”

Jannat Zubair remarked that people still recognize her as Phulwa, highlighting the show's lasting impact even after 12-13 years. She hopes more such shows will be made in the future.

She said, “There are good shows on TV, but if Phulwa 2 or Balika Vadhu 2 is made. I think fans and people will go crazy.”

Phulwa was set in the Chambal forest near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, and was loosely based on Phoolan Devi's life. It tells the story of a village girl living in a bandit-infested area.

More about Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair Rahmani started her acting career in 2008 with NDTV Imagine's Chand Ke Paar Chalo. She gained fame for her roles in Dill Mill Gayye, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Phulwa. In 2017, she starred in Tu Aashiqui and appeared in Hichki (2018). Rahmani was a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (2022) and made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole (2022).

She has also featured in films like Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki, Love Ka The End, What will People Say and more.

Speaking about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, the show is hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It features Krushna Abhishek, Reem Shaikh, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma. Jannat and Reem are partners in the show.

