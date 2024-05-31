Laughter Chefs is soon to go on air, and fans are already anticipating lots of entertainment owing to its unique format and prominent television personalities. If you are wondering what the show is all about, then let us tell you! Laughter Chefs offers a seamless blend of culinary skills and comedy. Well, to keep the audience hooked already, the makers have dropped several promos. One of the recent promos shows actress Nia Sharma and comedian Sudesh Lehri struggling to make the assigned dish.

While the duo attempts to prepare samosa, Sudesh starts flirting with her. Watching his close friend's chemistry with the Suhaagan Chudail actress, Krushna Abhishek admits to feeling jealous.

Nia Sharma to take Sudesh Lehri to dinner on THIS condition

The makers of Laughter Chefs have dropped a promo featuring Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri on the official social media handles of Colors TV. In the promo, the comedian flirts with the actress while they prepare samosas together. Initially, the Naagin actress seems annoyed as Sudesh insists on cooking himself. After analyzing that he isn't going in the right direction, Nia asks him to let her prepare the covering of the samosa.

To this, the comedian asks her, "Vishwas nahi hai mujhe mein? (Don't you trust me?)" The actress clearly denies this, and her response leaves the other contestants in splits.

In the meantime, while the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame fries the samosa, Bharti Singh praises Sudesh and says, "Amritsar jeet raha hai (Amritsar is winning)."

This annoys Nia, and she complains about why she is not being praised despite making all the efforts. To calm her down, Sudesh, "Arey, tum hi jeeti ho, tum hi ho sab kuchh (You have won, you are everything)."

The next moment, the comedian starts singing the Tum Hi Ho track from Aashiqui 2. Watching their equation on Laughter Chefs, Krushna Abhishek mentions feeling jealous.

He says, "Mai sachhi bata raha hun, itne show kiye Sudesh ji ke saath, aaj pehli baar Sudesh ji ke se jalan ho rahi hai (I am telling you the truth, I did so many shows with Sudesh ji, today for the first time I am feeling jealous of him)."

As Krushna continues to observe Lehri flirting with Nia Sharma, he comments, "Sudesh ji busy kaise hain dekho apne partner ke saath, Jawan hogaye hain andar se (Look how busy Sudesh is with his partner, rejuvenated from within)."

Have a look at the promo here:

Further, in the promo, Lehri asks Nia if she prayed to God for having him as her partner on the show. Taking a jibe at him, the actress mentions praying at the Vaishnodevi shrine.

Sudesh then inquires if she will meet him after the show and Nia humorously responds, "Haan milungi na. Agar aap show jeetaoge toh dinner par leke jaaungi aapko (Yes, why not. If you make me win the show, I will take you out for dinner)."

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Sudesh aur Nia kar rahe hai samose fry par lag raha hai comedy ka tadka! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment 1st June se har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par."

Who will be seen on Laughter Chefs?

Titled Laughter Chefs Entertainment Unlimited, the show will deliver hilarious commentary and humorous antics. The television personalities to be seen on the show are Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma.

