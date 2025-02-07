Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek misleads Samarth Jurel with wrong recipe; here’s what he says when latter confronts
Krushna Abhishek pranks Samarth Jurel with wrong recipe on Laughter Chefs. Find out how he reacts when latter confronts him.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited is back for season 2, and it is a hit. The show blends the cooking skills of the celebrities with comedy, entertaining viewers. A recent promo of the show gives a glimpse of a fun banter between Krushna Abhishek and Samarth Jurel, when the comedian tries to mislead him with wrong recipe.
The Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited promo begins with chef Harpal Singh Sokhi announcing the dish that the contestants have to make– it’s rasgolla with a twist, dilgulle, small heart shapes spongy rasgolla. Samarth Jurel, who seems confused on how to start with the dish asks, “Doodh ko phade kyase?” Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi laugh out.
Every contestant seems to be equally confused as they struggle to find out how to make spongy rasgolla. Krushna Abhishek is seen advising Abhishek Kumar. He tells him, “Thoda sa maida daal. Isko garam karo, phir hilao, pura ban jayga, phir usko seedha dustbin mein dalo.”
Watch the Laughter Chefs promo below:
Elvish Yadav takes Ankita Lokhande’s help. The latter advises pouring lemon juice into milk after it boils. Krushna gives a hilarious reaction to it. He tells Samarth, “Ye galat seekha rahe hain.” The latter questions, “Toh doodh kyase fatega?” The comedian replies, “Doodh mein nimboo daloge toh, toh khatta nahi ho jayega?”
Samarth agrees with Krushna and says, “Haan, ye toh meetha hain par.” The latter asks him to add sugar instead and Jurel says, “Haan, sahi bol rahe ho.” He goes back to his station and questions his partner Abhishek Kumar on why he is adding lemon to a sweet dish.
At the same time, Rubina Dilaik asks them, “Nimboo kitna dalna hain?” Ruubiina and Abhishek explain Samarth why they need to add lemon to the milk. He goes to confront Krushna, “Krushna bhai, galat kyun batay aapne?” The latter coonfesses, “Arrey, mein kyun galat bataunga, humko aata hi nahi.”
The hilarious promo is uploaded with the caption, “Rasgulle ke jagah Dil-gulle banaane ka task mila hai, Abhishek aur Samarth ko recipe poochna padd raha hai.” Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited airs every weekend at 9:30 PM on Colors and JioCinema.
Laughter Chefs 2 PROMO: Abhishek Kumar expresses interest in marrying someone from Rubina Dilaik's family; check out her reaction