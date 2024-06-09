Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek points out similarity between Vicky Jain and him; Here’s what it is

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment has clicked instantly with the viewers, who are loving the other side of their favorite stars. The show, which features known faces competing against each other in the kitchen, is grabbing eyeballs for the funny mistakes that these celebrities are committing while showcasing their culinary skills.

The first few episodes of the show have successfully brought non-stop giggles to the audience. In one of the installments, spectators witnessed a humorous punch coming from Krushna Abhishek. And it surely left one and all in splits of laughter.

Krushna Abhishek finds himself similar to Vicky Jain for THIS reason

One of the episodes of Laughter Chefs depicted Krushna Abhishek going around the tables and asking for ingredients to prepare his dish. He is a participant on the show along with his wife Kashmera Shah.

While asking for wheat flour from co-contestants, Krushna reveals that his better half brought the wrong flour. As he comes to Vicky Jain, who appears on the comedy show with his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, the comedian-actor gets suspicious before taking help from him. He quips that he is not sure if the flour with Vicky is even flour.

Krushna goes on to state the mutual point between him and the Bigg Boss 17 participant. He says that both their wives have no knowledge of cooking and draws an uproar of laughter from everyone around.

Take a look at the latest teaser of Laughter Chefs:

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment will see twelve popular faces competing in a kitchen setup. Bharti Singh is the host of the show, while star chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the mentor. Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk were recently seen as special guests on the entertaining show. The duo graced the stage to promote their film Kudi Haryane Val Di.

Celebrity pairs who battle this culinary war are- Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma.

ColorsTV’s new offering airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on the channel and digitally streams on JioCinema.

