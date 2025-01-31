Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek says ‘Very good’ as Abdu Rozik informs him about Kashmera Shah’s mishap
The latest promo of Laughter Chefs season 2 has left everyone in splits with Krushna Abhishek’s unexpected reaction to wife Kashmera Shah burning her tongue.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited season 2 is back on television screens. The show retained many of its celebrities from the first season, and one such pair is Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. In a recent promo of the show, the two amazing entertainers leave everyone in splits with their antics.
The promo begins with Kashmera Shah tasting dishes at Abdu Rozik and Elvish Yadav’s station but can be seen not being able to handle the spice. As she reacts, Abdu offers her water, and then he runs to Krushna Abhishek. He tells him, “Hey, your heroine burnt her tongue.” To this, Krushna gives a hilarious reply. “Very good. Now she won’t say anything,” he responds.
Watch the Laughter Chefs 2 promo below:
The Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited 2 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Kashmera ki haalath par Krushna ne joke crack kiya hai, sabke liye hasi ka sama baandha hai. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”
Talking about the ongoing season of Laughter Chefs, the celebrities include Abhishek Kumar, who is paired with Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik with Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra with Sudesh Lehri, and Elvish Yadav with Abdu Rozik.
With Bharti Singh as the host, celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge and gives the participants a dish. A clip shows them how the dish is prepared. Celebrities have to collect the ingredients and the utensils and prepare them from scratch without any help.
Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi go around the stations, and it is their one-liners that make the show hilarious. Besides, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, and Vicky Jain get into banter and tease the other participants. The first season was a huge success.
Laughter Chefs season 2 airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.
