Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek’s epic reaction to Abhishek Kumar as Shah Rukh Khan and Samarth Jurel as Hrithik Roshan is pure comedy
Laughter Chefs will have a special theme in the upcoming episode—Bollywood Night, where the celebrity contestants will be dressed as their favorite Bollywood characters.
Laughter Chefs, the popular cooking comedy show hosted by comedian Bharti Singh, will have a special theme of Bollywood night in the upcoming week. The celebrity contestants will be seen dressed as their favorite Bollywood characters. The latest promo uploaded by the channel gives a glimpse of a fun banter between Abhishek Kumar and Krushna Abhishek.
The Laughter Chefs Bollywood Night promo begins with Samarth Jurel asking Abhishek Kumar, “Aila, jadu?” His mimicry of Hrithik Roshan from Koi... Mil Gaya is spot on. Kumar, dressed as Mohabbatein’s Shah Rukh Khan in a white shirt and white pants with a blue sweater around the neck, replies, “Jadu nahi Hrithik, Shah Rukh Khan.”
Krushna Abhishek joins the fun as Agneepath’s Sanjay Dutt. Resting his hand on Abhishek Kumar’s shoulder, he says, “Ek minute, ye Shah Rukh Khan bana hain. Pehle mereko lagta tha ise cooking hi aati nahi, lekin tereko toh sharam bhi nahi aati. (One minute, he is dressed as Shah Rukh Khan. I used to think he couldn't cook, but now it seems he has no shame as well).”
Watch the Laughter Chefs promo below:
The comedian also takes a dig at Samarth Jurel as he says, “Tu aur Hrithiik! Uske film aayi thi Koi Mil Gaya, iska film ayegi Koi Hil Gaya (You and Hrithik Roshan! His film was Koi Mil Gaya; your film will be Koi Hil Gaya.)” His comment makes Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and others roll in laughter.
The Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited promo is uploaded with the caption, “Masale sirf khaane mein nahi, acting mein bhi hai! Laughter Chefs ka filmy tadka dekhne ke liye ho jaao taiyaar. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @jiohotstar par.”
For the Bollywood Night, Mannara Chopra will be seen dressed as Jab We Met’s Kareena Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande as Parineeta’s Rekha, Rubina Dilaik as Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, and Abdu Rozik as Bobby Deol, among others. Host Bharti Singh hose Gangubai Kathiawadi's Alia Bhatt.
