Laughter Chefs’ Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Arjun Bijlani make stylish appearances at Sana Makbul’s party

It was a star-studded night at actress Sana Makbul's birthday bash. On June 13, as the actress turned 31, she threw a party in Mumbai which was attended by her closest friends in the industry. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Kishwer Merchant, and Mahhi Vij, to name a few let their hair down and had a gala time at the bash. Let's take a look at the pictures from the party.

Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya attend Sana Makbul's party

Aly Goni posted a series of pictures from Sana Makbul's birthday bash. He made a stylish appearance wearing a printed vintage shirt and his new glasses. He posted a clip of Arjun Bijlani grooving next to birthday girl, Sana as she cuts the cake. He also posted pictures posing with Nikki Tamboli.

Nia Sharma posted a picture posing with her Laughter Chef Entertainment Unlimited co-participants Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. Nikki Tamboli photobombed the picture from behind. Nia captioned it, "Pro Chefs."

The Suhaagan Chudaila actress also posted clips of Nishant Bhat dancing. For those who are curious, Nia wore a full-length white-layered noodle strap dress. She carried a black handbag and completed the look wearing stilettos.

Check out pictures from Sana Makbul's birthday party here:

Rahul Vaidya was at the party with his wife Disha Parmar. While Rahul wore a funky printed black shirt with black pants, Disha wore a black and white short dress.

Newlyweds Divya Agarwal also marked attendance for the party with hubby Apurva Padgaonkar by her side. While the Bigg Boss OTT winner wore a black bodycon dress, her hubby wore a pink shirt with white pants.

He also posted a picture on his social media story where he and Divya are seen posing with Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani, Kishwer Merchant, Mahhi Vij, Sana Makbul, and a few other friends

Birthday girl Sana Makbul, known for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 looked gorgeous in a white off-shoulder gown. It fitted her body elegantly showing off her perfect curves. She completed the look with tied-back hair updo, a dainty diamond necklace, and earrings.

