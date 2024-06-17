Laughter Chefs' Nia Sharma recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic 'Dhak Dhak' steps flaunting her enviable curves; Fans react

Featuring prominent personalities of the television fraternity, Laughter Chefs recently introduced the Bollywood theme, and hence, the cast was seen dressed as Hindi movie characters. For the occasion, Nia Sharma opted to dress as Madhuri Dixit. The Suhagan Chudail actress wore a mustard-colored outfit, recreating Madhuri's look from the iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. She looked gorgeous and fiery, as always.

Meanwhile, Nia posted a video of herself on social media dancing to the beats of Dhak Dhak, flaunting her well-toned curves. Leaving fans in awe of her moves, the actress made sure to land killing expressions, too!

Nia Sharma's note for Madhuri Dixit

The short video posted by Nia Sharma on her official Instagram handle showed her matching the beats of Shak Dhak's song and dancing perfectly to it. Since the Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai fame wore a similar outfit to what Madhuri in the track, everything looked so on-point.

Dropping the clip, Nia Sharma wrote a sweet note for the OG diva, Madhuri Dixit. The caption read, "The dhak dhak Era ….To the timeless beauty of Bollywood @madhuridixitnene We love youuuuuu."

Have a look at the post here:

Fans shower love

Shortly after Nia Sharma shared the video on her feed, fans poured love in the comment section. One of her admirers wrote, "Wow Nia, you're absolutely stunning." Another one expressed, "Mam you look amazing your figure." Further, a comment read, "Oh ho, Madhuri."

Nia Sharma in Laughter Chefs

Featuring an unusual blend of culinary skills and hilarious antics, Laughter Chefs is a new reality show where popular celebrities lock their horns to win the competition. Speaking of Nia Sharma, her partner on the show is Sudesh Lehri.

The two are often seen sharing a jovial camaraderie but also engaging in little arguments. In one of the episodes, the comedian tried flirting with the actress, and their onscreen dynamics always light up the stage.

For the uninitiated, Laughter Chefs also stars Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair Rehmani-Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijani, and Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande.

