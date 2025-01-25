Laughter Chefs OR Celebrity MasterChef POLL RESULT: Which show will be more entertaining? Netizens vote

Two of the most anticipated reality shows—LaughterChefs Entertainment Unlimited Season 2 and Celebrity MasterChefs—will soon air on TV. While LaughterChefs is returning with a second season, Celebrity MasterChef is a new concept. But both shows feature your favorite celebrities trying their hands at cooking.

While LaughterChefs premieres today on January 25, Celebrity MasterChef will start on January 27. Ahead of their respective premieres, we conducted a poll to ask viewers to vote for the show that they think will be more entertaining. The poll results are out now.

With 58% votes, Laughter Chefs is a clear winner. Celebrity MasterChef got 43% votes. It seems viewers have high expectations from Laughter Chefs since the first season of the show was super entertaining and received a lot of love.

Check out the poll results below:

Talking about Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited 2, the celebrities include Abhishek Kumar, who is paired with Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik with Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra with Sudesh Lehri, and Elvish Yadav with Abdu Rozik.

The show tests the cooking skills of celebrities. Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge and gives the participants a dish. A clip shows how the dish is prepared. Celebrities have to collect the ingredients of the dish and the utensils and prepare it from scratch without any help. Bharti Singh hosts the show.

Meanwhile, Celebrity MasterChef is a spin-off of the hit cooking reality show MasterChef. Initially, the show invited aspiring chefs to showcase their culinary skills and win the title of MasterChef. However, this season, only celebrities will be seen as participants in this show. While the

In Celebrity MasterChef, the celebrity contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant. The show will be judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan.

Celebrity MasterChef is set to premiere on January 27, 2025. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.

