Laughter Chefs OR Celebrity MasterChef; Which upcoming cooking reality show do you think will be more entertaining?

Get ready for a cuisine extravaganza as two star-studded reality shows—Laughter Chefs and Celebrity MasterChef—will premiere on Indian television screens this week. Ahead of their release, Pinkvilla decided to conduct an exciting poll for our readers. As anticipation for the shows' release is at its peak, let's see which reality show the audiences think will entertain them the most. While both shows' format, concept and a few other things differ, one common thing is the ensemble of celebrities and entertainment.

In Laughter Chefs, the celeb contestants who are participating in the competition are Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. While Bharti Singh will be hosting this entertaining cooking reality show, Harpal Singh Sokhi will be judging the dishes cooked by these celeb contestants.

While cooking is the main theme of Laughter Chefs, the show, like its previous season, will be packed with unlimited hilarious moments, special guest appearances and an interesting face-off among the celebrities. Also, Bharti Singh's anchoring skills and amazing commentary are set to leave audiences in splits.

Laughter Chefs will begin on January 25, 2025. The show will air at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.

Meanwhile, speaking about Celebrity MasterChef, it's a spin-off of the hit cooking reality show MasterChef. Initially, the show invited aspiring chefs to showcase their culinary skills and win the title of MasterChef. However, this season, only celebrities will be seen as participants in this show. While the competition will be quite intense, these celeb participants will be seen putting in their best efforts to prepare the dishes.

In Celebrity MasterChef, several celebrities are Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant. The show will be judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan.

Celebrity MasterChef is set to premiere on January 27, 2025. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.

As these shows are set to entertain you, vote for that one upcoming cooking reality show that you think will entertain you the most.

The result of this Poll will be out on Pinkvilla's website on January 24. Stay tuned!

