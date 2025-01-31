Laughter Chefs POLL: From Season 1 who do you miss most in the 2nd season? Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair and more

Laughter Chefs Season 2 premiered on January 25, and the show has already become the talk of the town due to its interesting ensemble of contestants. This cooking reality show is popular among viewers for delivering unlimited entertaining moments that guarantee to leave audiences in splits. While the second season has just begun, the memories of the first season of Laughter Chefs are still fresh in the minds of the viewers.

In this cooking reality show, the participants are expected to cook the dish assigned by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The pair who cooks the dish to its perfection wins a star from the chef.

From Aly Goni's fantastic cooking skills and Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra's camaraderie to Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Nia Sharma's glamour, the first season of Laughter Chefs grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers. The show was fresh and it instantly became a fans' favorite binge-watch. Each episode received immense love from the audiences and thus returned with the second season of the show within a few months.

Now, as the second is on air, fans were hoping all the old actors would be a part of the new season along with new contestants. The fresh faces in Laughter Chefs 2 are Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel. The contestants from Season 1, who are also a part of Season 2, are Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Rahul Vaidya.

While fans are enjoying watching all the contestants of Laughter Chefs Season 2, we are sure the old participants are also missed. For our beloved readers, Pinkvilla has conducted a poll where audiences have a chance to express their love for the contestant whom they miss the most in Laughter Chefs Season 2.

From Season 1 who do you miss most in Laughter Chefs 2? Vote now! Aly Goni Arjun Bijlani Karan Kundrra Jannat Zubair Reem Shaikh Nia Sharma

While Bharti Singh will be hosting this entertaining cooking reality show, Harpal Singh Sokhi will be judging the dishes cooked by these celeb contestants. Laughter Chefs premiered on January 25, 2025. The show airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as the result of this poll will be out on February 2, Sunday!