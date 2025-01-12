Laughter Chefs PROMO: Abdu Rozik turns 'international Pushpa' as he teams up with Elvish Yadav; attacks Krushna Abhishek

Laughter Chefs team is set to entertain you as the second season will soon be back on screens. While a few celeb contestants on the show still remain the same, many other prominent faces will be seen in Laughter Chefs season 2. Among several new participants, Elvish Yadav and Abdu Rozik are two popular new contestants on the cooking reality show. As the show will kickstart soon, the channel shared a new promo giving a glimpse of the entertainment.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Laughter Chefs on their official Instagram page. In this promo, it can be seen that Abdu Rozik begins to cook dosa with partner Elvish Yadav and continuously complains how the dish is not cooked properly. Abdu instructs Elvish, "We need to make it more crispy."

Bharti Singh can be seen adding her fun element while singing 'Choti Bhaijaan' as she cooks the dish. Abdu dances with joy after his dish is cooked well. Meanwhile, it can be seen that Krushna Abhishek sneaks near Abdu and Elvish's platform and tries to steal the ingredients. Abdu catches Krushna and beats him with a spatula.

Towards the end of the promo, Abdu Rozik adds his Pushpa flavour to the show and says 'National nahi international hai saala.' The caption of this promo read, "Chhote Bhaijaan Abdu ne show mein di hai dastak, apne andaaz se woh karenge sabko natmastak."

Watch Laughter Chefs promo here-

Along with Abdu and Elvish, the other participants on Laughter Chefs are Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel.

Hosted by Bharti Singh, celebrity chef and food connoisseur Harpal Singh will lend his expertise to the competition. As audiences eagerly anticipate this show, the wait will soon be over Laughter Chefs will begin from January 25, 2025, onwards.

