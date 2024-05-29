Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is set to leave everyone in stitches with its unique concept of merging comedy with cooking. The show will feature actors who know nothing about cooking. While trying their hands on preparing food, they end up making some funny mistakes and tickling the funny bones of the viewers.

The recent promo of the comedy show witnesses Bigg Boss 14 buddies Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya facing hilarious errors while preparing the delicacies assigned to them.

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya attempt to make jalebis and samosas

The new teaser of Laughter Chefs uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV opens with Ankita Lokhande teasing Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. The two are struggling to make perfect jalebis. While pouring the batter into the oil and spiraling it around, Rahul eventually spills it out of the coned cloth.

Bharti Singh, who will be hosting the show, remarks, “Rahul ki haldi ki rasam (Rahul’s turmeric ceremony).” She further takes a humorous dig at Aly and Rahul’s jalebis by saying they are looking more like noodles. The comedian also quipped, “Ye jalebiyan chashni mein nahi chullu bhar pani mein duboni chahiye (These jalebis should be put in shallow water instead of sugar syrup).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When Aly and Rahul show their samosa to Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi, Bharti also looks at it. She again mocks the duo and states that the shape of samosas is similar to the purse that mummies used to carry in earlier times.

The caption of the promo reads, “Jalebi aur Samose honge serve garmagaram jokes ke saath (Hot Jalebis and Samosas will be served with jokes).”

Take a look at the new teaser of Laughter Chefs:

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment will feature twelve known faces competing in a kitchen setup. The show promises to deliver laughter in abundance with the unusual blend of recipes and jokes. Bharti Singh will present the show, while star chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will act as the mentor.

Other celebrity pairs who will be competing with Aly and Rahul in this culinary war are- Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma.

ColorsTV’s new offering will premiere on June 1, 2024. It will air every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on the channel and digitally stream on JioCinema.

ALSO READ: From Karan Kundrra rocking casual look to Ankita Lokhande posing with fractured hands; Laughter Chefs' celebs spotted together