Laughter Chefs PROMO: Ammy Virk compares Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah’s dish to jail food; leaves all in splits

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment has opened to positive reviews. Viewers have given it a thumbs up as they are enjoying celebrity contestants committing humorous culinary mistakes.

While the first few installments of the show have successfully brought smiles to the audience with some exceptional punches, the upcoming episode will see guests amping up the entertainment quotient.

Punjabi stars Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk will appear on the comedy show to promote their film, Kudi Haryane Val Di. The new promo gives a glimpse of their amusing interaction with the participants.

Ammy Virk compares Krushna and Kashmera’s dish to jail food

The fresh teaser of Laughter Chefs uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV opens with host Bharti Singh welcoming Sonam Bajwa on the show. She introduces her as ‘sundar and susheel (beautiful and intelligent)’. The actress shakes a leg with Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi, the host, and all actor contestants before beginning to taste the dishes prepared by them.

Sonam jokes that she has been told to praise the food even if it is not tasty. She goes on to take a bite from Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra delicacy and ends up liking it. The Punjabi sensation then tastes Sudesh Lehri’s Litti Chokha. The comedian seems to be enchanted by her gorgeous looks.

The last part of the promo witnesses Ammy Virk taking an entry in the kitchen arena. The actor makes a hilarious remark when he looks at the dish cooked by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. He quips, “Isko dekhkar lag raha hai ki mein jail mein hun aur yeh last meal hai. Iske baad phansi hogi (I am feeling as if I am in jail and this is the last meal. I will be hanged after this).”

The caption of the promo reads, “Aa gaye hai Kudi Haryane Val Di ke stars hamare cooking aur comedy ke dhurandharon ke dishes ko taste test karne.(Kudi Haryane Val Di stars have arrived to taste the dishes of our comedy stalwarts).”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Laughter Chefs:

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment will feature twelve known faces competing in a kitchen setup. Bharti Singh is the host of the show, while star chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the mentor.

Celebrity pairs who will be racing in this culinary war are- Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma.

ColorsTV’s new offering airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on the channel and digitally streams on JioCinema.

