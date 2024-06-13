Laughter Chefs PROMO: Ankita Lokhande and others panic as fire erupts near Reem Shaikh-Jannat Zubair's kitchen

Laugher Chefs is a popular cooking-based reality show that has been receiving immense love from viewers. In this exciting show, celebrities are seen as participants who are paired together and are asked to make unique dishes assigned by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Now, in a shocking turn of events, a minor accident occurs as Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair prepare a dish together.

Reem Shaikh-Jannat Zubair's kitchen catches fire:

A few minutes back, Colors TV shared a new promo of Laughter Chefs on its official social media handle. In this promo, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani have teamed up as they are preparing the assigned dishes.

Amidst this, Reem Shaikh notices a tissue near her gas has caught fire due to the gas flames. She then says, "Aag lag gayi." Soon, Ankita Lokhande also says, "Aag lag gayi." Arjun Bijlani panics and asks, "Kya ho gaya?" Nia Sharma then yells, "Aag lag gayi, aag!" During this, Reem and Jannat try to put away the fire, and Ankita also comes to their rescue.

Watch Laughter Chefs Promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Jannat aur Reem set the Laugher Chefs stage on fire! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par."

Advertisement

About recent Bollywood theme in Laughter Chefs:

Recently, the Bollywood theme was celebrated on Laughter Chefs, and the celebrities were clicked outside the sets as they dressed up as popular Bollywood characters. Nia Sharma dressed up as Madhuri Dixit, Bharti Singh as Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as Rocky and Rani, Arjun Bijlani as Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair as Poo and Zeenat Aman, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya as Munna Bhai and Circuit and Krushna Abhishek as Akshay Kumar.

More about Laughter Chefs:

Premiered on June 1, Laughter Chefs promises to leave audiences in splits as celebrities cook dishes in the competition. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will be seen tasting and judging the dishes made by celebrities on Laughter Chefs. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh is the host of this fun reality show. Laughter Chefs show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Heeramandi fever grips Laughter Chefs' set; Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair mimic THIS actress