Laughter Chefs PROMO: Arjun Bijlani misses adding THIS crucial ingredient while preparing sambar; leaves everyone going LOL

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment has become an enjoyable weekend treat for the TV audience. The show, which boasts a blend of cooking and comedy, will see the family of celebrity participants joining them in the kitchen.

Contestants, who are putting up a great show, will be seen committing some more grave culinary mistakes in the next installments. Fresh promo gives a sneak peek into what is in store for the spectators.

Arjun Bijlani’s new cooking error

The latest teaser of Laughter Chefs posted on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV begins with Karan Kundrra asking his partner Arjun Bijlani if he has not added dal (pulses) to the sambar. Arjun, who seems to be struggling while handling the kitchen, tells Karan to leave that ingredient, leaving Aly Goni to burst into laughter.

Karan Kundrra further questions if they will make watery sambar. A stressed-out Arjun Bijlani then asks Rahul Vaidya which dal is used to make sambar. He then picks up a pulses container and puts it in his delicacy.

The caption of the promo reads, “Bina dal ke sambaar nahi banta, aur bina Karan aur Arjun ke Laughter Chefs ki raat nahi banti (Sambar cannot be made without pulses and Laughter chefs night is incomplete without Karan and Arjun).”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Laughter Chefs:

During the family special episode, Vicky Jain’s mother, Ranjana will also grace the show. She will be welcomed in a grand way by the host Bharti Singh. Arjun and Vicky will be spotted bowing down to her.

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is going to host Suniel Shetty for the Anna Special episode. The Bollywood star will challenge the participants to cook his favorite South Indian snack, Murukku.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment depicts a culinary battle between six celebrity pairs. They bring out their unique dynamics while preparing scrumptious delicacies and evoking laughter. The duo which cooks up the best flavors wins the highest number of stars.

The show, which is a delightful blend of situational humor and cooking antics, premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

