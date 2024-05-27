Laughter Chefs PROMO: Bharti Singh mocks Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra as they attempt to make jalebis

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is set to tickle the funny bones of the viewers with its unique format. The show will witness celebrity participants making the delicacies assigned to them and facing funny errors while doing it.

In the latest promo of the comedy show, actors Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra are seen sweating it out in the kitchen.

Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra fail to make jalebis

The fresh teaser of Laughter Chefs uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV opens with Karan Kundrra making an effort to fry jalebis. While he is doing it, Arjun Bijlani comments that it is more like a bhajiya.

Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi also comments on Karan and Arjun’s culinary skills as they end up burning the jalebis. Bharti Singh passes a hilarious remark and states, “Agar aise halwai aajaye na, toh cheentiyan jalebiyan chhodke namak pe lag jayengi (If confectioners like them come, all ants will leave behind jalebis and stick to salt instead).” Karan admits that they have indeed got into a bad situation while making jalebis.

Further in the promo, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant is seen mistaking fenugreek for coriander and gram flour for white flour. It ends with Chef Harpal folding his hands before Karan and sarcastically saying, “Dhanya hain aap (You’re blessed).”

The caption of the promo reads, “Karan aur Arjun ki jodi jab banaayegi jalebiyaan, tab zor zor se niklegi aapke hassi ki kilkaariyaan (You will laugh out loud when the pair of Karan and Arjun will make jalebis).”

Take a look at the new teaser of Laughter Chefs:

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment will feature twelve known faces competing in a cooking war. The show promises to deliver laughter in abundance with the unusual blend of recipes and jokes.

Notable stars like Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma will grace the show. Bharti Singh will be seen as the host, while Harpal Singh Sokhi will appear as the mentor to aspiring chefs.

Laughter Chefs will premiere on June 1, 2024. It will air every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and JioCinema.