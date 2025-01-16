Laughter Chefs PROMO: Elvish Yadav tries talking to Abdu Rozik in English as they prepare besan laddoos; will they be successful? WATCH
In the new promo of Laughter Chefs, Elvish Yadav and Abdu Rozik get into fun banter as they struggle to prepare besan laddoos.
The second season of Laughter Chefs will soon premiere on Colors TV, featuring personalities such as Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, and others. Ahead of the premiere, the makers have been releasing promos to keep the audience intrigued. In one such promotional clip, Elvish Yadav is seen struggling to talk to his partner Abdu Rozik in English. The way the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner tries to guide Abdu will make you smile and laugh at the same time.
In one particularly entertaining promo, Elvish Yadav finds himself in a comical situation as he attempts to communicate with his cooking partner, Abdu Rozik, in English. The scene starts with Elvish asking Abdu to help guide him, but confusion arises as they both admit to having no idea about making besan ke laddoos. Their exchange reveals a delightful mixture of confusion and laughter as they struggle with the cooking process.
Take a look at the promo here:
As they begin, Elvish asks Abdu to roast gram flour and quips if 'all of his knowledge about the English language' will be used in the show. While Chota Bhaijaan cooks, Elvish jokes, “Dhabe pe ladka laga rakha hai (It looks like a boy is at work at the roadside eatery).” Yadav humorously remarks, "Yeh toh ladoo bhi chhota bana raha hai (He is even making ladoos small),” leaving Abhishek Kumar in splits. Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek calls it ‘Gucci ke laddoo.’
In a lighthearted moment, Elvish playfully calls himself an 'angrez', showcasing his humorous take on the situation with Abdu, emphasizing how he has been trying to speak in English. When Bharti Singh joins them at the table, the YouTuber says that generally, they talk in English but have been speaking Hindi in her presence.
