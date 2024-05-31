Laughter Chefs is an upcoming entertaining cooking reality show that has been grabbing the immense limelight because of the celebrity lineup. The show revolves around popular Television actors trying their hands at cooking and making dishes asked by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. In the first episode of the show, celebrities like Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, and Aly Goni will be seen making delicious cuisine.

Kashmera Shah takes dig at Rahul Vaidya:

Colors TV dropped a promo of Laughter Chefs on their official social media handle. In the promo, we see Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah, and Krushna Abhishek making jalebis while Bharti Singh is seen monitoring their work. While Aly and Rahul are paired in one group, the second pair is Krushna and Kashmera.

Singer Rahul Vaidya is seen singing Jalebi Bai as he cooks the dish. Kashmera then asks Krushna, "Yeh Rahul Dravid baar baar gaata kyu hai? (Why is Rahul Dravid singing again and again?)." Krushna laughs hearing this from Kashmera and he tries to correct her and says, "Not Rahul Dravid, Rahul...(forgets his last name). He is a singer."

Watch Laughter Chefs promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Kashmera ke hui ek funny galti, jisse ho gaye Krushna khud shock! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment 1st June se har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par."

More about Laughter Chefs:

The new reality cooking show, Laughter Chefs, promises to take the audiences on a laughter riot. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will be seen tasting and judging the dishes made by celebrities on Laughter Chefs. The fun camaraderie of celebrities and their process of making dishes will leave fans in splits.

So far, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Bharti Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and more will be seen making dishes on the show. Laughter Chefs will premiere from tomorrow, June 1 and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

