Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment promises a unique blend of culinary skills and humor. Featuring prominent personalities from the television fraternity, including Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, and Nia Sharma, the show has them preparing assigned dishes. It has already started premiering and has set a high bar for the rest of the season. Recently, the makers of Laughter Chefs released a new promo that shows Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah using an unusual technique to prepare a dish.

To maintain the entertainment quotient among its audience, the show's makers often release fun promos, revealing a never-before-seen side of the viewers' favorite celebrities.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah use fun tactics

As per the new promo dropped by the Laughter Chefs' makers, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are asked to prepare Bihar's famous dish, Litti Chokha. As they collect the required ingredients, Krushna goes to a crew member and asks if he knows how to cook and prepare the assigned dish.

The next moment, the comedian hides the crew member in the basement of his tabletop and pretends as if nothing happened. Krushna asks him to guide and help prepare Litti Chokha. He says, "Madad kar dena na meri (Please help me out)."

Meanwhile, host Bharti Singh notices that one of the crew members is missing. Unaware of Krushna and Kashmera's tactics, she remarks, "Ek second Doston! Ek minute, humare crew mein se ek banda nahi mil raha (Hold on a moment. Wait a minute guys! We can't find one of our crew)."

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Litti chokha banane ke liye apnaayi Krushna ne ek atrangi technique! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par (Krushna has a unique technique for making Litti Chokha! Watch #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment every Sat-Sun night from 9.30 pm only on #ColorsTV and @officialjiocinema)."

Have a look at the promo here:

Who else stars in Laughter Chefs?

With Bharti Singh as the host, Laughter Chefs features Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and the gen-z Reem Sameer Shaikh and Jannat Zubair, besides Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

