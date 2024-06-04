Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek calls Ankita Lokhande ‘Naagin’ after she spills blue color on her lips

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment has received a good response from the viewers. The show, which is leaving everyone in splits with its unique merger of comedy and cooking, has a lot in store for the coming week.

The fresh promo of the comedy show depicts celebrities tickling the funny bones with their failed attempts at preparing food dishes.

Bharti Singh’s humorous remarks on celebrities cooking abilities

The new teaser of Laughter Chefs uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV opens with Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi presenting the traditional stone grinder in front of the participants and telling them to bring out the desi chef in them. While Aly Goni gets worried about seeing it and beats his head, Nia Sharma shares that her grandmother would use it.

As Kashmera Shah asks for the charger of the grinding stone, Harpal Singh replies that she has a lot of current in herself prompting Bharti Singh to comment how he knows about the same.

Bharti also tells Reem Shaikh that she should have learnt from her mother when the latter struggles to make chutney on a manual grinder. During the hustle in the kitchen, Kashmera mistakenly dumps the chutney she and Krushna Abhishek prepared.

Furthermore, celebrities are shown to make efforts to make white butter. Karan Kundrra states, “Jaan nikal jayegi, yeh makhan nahi niklega (We will die out but this butter will not come out).”

While opening a bottle, Ankita Lokhande ends up getting blue color on her lips. As Krushna witnesses it, he quips, “Ankita zeher chhod rahi hai (Ankita is releasing poison).” He also calls her ‘Naagin (female serpent).’

The last part of the promo showcases Kashmera and Krushna using an unusual technique to cook Litti Chokha.

The caption of the promo reads, “Judge Harpal ji chaahe kitni bhi koshish kar le, contestants Litti Chokha ko aapke hasi ka jariya bana kar hi rahenge (Judge Harpal ji can try as much as he can, but contestants will make Litti Chokha a medium of their laughter).”

Take a look at the new teaser of Laughter Chefs:

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment will feature twelve known faces competing in a kitchen setup. Bharti Singh will present the show, while star chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will act as the mentor.

Celebrity pairs who will be racing in this culinary war are- Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma.

ColorsTV’s new offering airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on the channel and digitally streams on JioCinema.

