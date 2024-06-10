Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek jokes about not getting enough respect on the show; says, ‘Mein apna channel…’

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is receiving a great response from the viewers. The show, which is an innovative fusion of famous personalities, culinary skills, and comedy, is churning out a delightful entertainment experience for the spectators.

In the latest teaser of the show, the celebrities are shown to be given a task to prepare noodles from scratch. It highlights the failed cooking attempts of Krushna Abhishek and his better half Kashmera Shah and is packed with the former’s exceptional punches.

Krushna Abhishek jokingly threatens to launch his own channel

The fresh promo of Laughter Chefs uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV opens with Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi assigning the celebrity contestants to make noodles. While Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya give a chilled-out reaction to the task, Krushna Abhishek puts up a humorous act by falling on the floor.

As the frame changes, viewers witness Nia Sharma telling her partner Sudesh Lehri that he has mixed the white flour and wheat flour. Sudesh, who is known for his poker-faced comedy states, “Maide ko kya pata mere beech mein aata dala ya nahi, kuch bhi banao (White flour doesn’t know if it has wheat flour in it or not, make whatever you want to),” leaving Nia speechless.

In the next part of the teaser, host Bharti Singh is seen handing over a measuring tape to Krushna and telling him to take the size of noodles with it. The comedian-actor draws roars of laughter as he gives it to Kashmera, and says, “Ye lo apna raasta naapo (Measure your route).”

Further in the video, Krushna is heard stating that despite working hard, Harpal Singh always ends up finding errors in their dishes. He also mocks the thickness of his noodles and quips if he should flush it.

In the last part, The Great Indian Kapil Show actor talks about putting in a lot of effort while preparing noodles. He goes on to say, “Agar abhi bhi mujhe izzat nahi mili iss show pe, mein frustration mein apna channel khol lunga (If I still don’t get respect on this show, I will open my own channel in frustration).”

The caption of the promo reads, “Krushna aur Kashmera ki noodles banane ki process ko dekh aap hasi nahi rok paaoge (You will not be able to control your laughter after watching Krushna and Kashmera’s noodles making process).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Laughter Chefs:

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is set against a kitchen backdrop featuring six celebrity couples bringing out their unique dynamic while stirring scrumptious delicacies. It airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on the channel and digitally streams on JioCinema.

