Laughter Chefs PROMO: Mannara Chopra calls Elvish Yadav ‘cheater’; latter questions her ‘Pogo dekhte ho kya?’

Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited is living up to its name as the unusual cooking comedy show is stirring up laughter. The celebrity contestants, who are popular faces in the entertainment industry entertain viewers with their cooking styles and the non-stop banter in between. The channel has dropped a new promo that shows a fun banter between Mannara Chopra and Elvish Yadav.

The Laughter Chefs promo begins with Mannara Chopra coming to Elvish Yadav and Abdu Rozik’s station. She uses their oven to fry some items. She tells Elvish, “Listen, I’m just putting one.” The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asks her, “Badle mein humein kya milega? (What do we get in return?)”

Chopra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 17 immediately replies, “Namak, mirchi. Yaha pe yehi saab available hain (Salt, chili, only these things are available here).” This makes Elvish Yadav ask, “Pogo dekhte ho kya? (Do you watch Pogo?)” Krushna Abhishek can be seen standing there with Bharti Singh and listening to Elvish’s statement. They even give the YouTuber a look.

Later, Mannara and Elvish also get into a banter as the latter claims her food items as his own. As the Bigg Boss 17 fame insists that she put the item in the oil, Elvish says, “Jo yaha pe hain, wo humara hain.” This makes Mannara call him a cheater.

The Laughter Chefs season 2 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Jab reciprocation mein mila namak aur paalak, toh Elvish ne kaha Mannara ko baalak. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Speaking about the ongoing season of Laughter Chefs, the contestants are Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rahul Vaidya.

Bharti Singh is hosting the fun cooking reality show, meanwhile, Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge. Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25, 2025. The show airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.