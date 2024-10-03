Laughter Chefs PROMO: Munawar Faruqui, Aly Goni suspect Ankita Lokhande is pregnant after she complains of cramps; WATCH

Laughter Chefs is not just a show but an emotion for the viewers. Featuring celebrities like Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, and Karan Kundrra, among others. In the new promo, the Pavitra Rishta actress complains of a muscle cramp, but then others exaggerate her condition and mention several symptoms of pregnancy. Munwar Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss 17, is also seen in the promo. He will be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode.

The promo clip opens up with Vicy Jain asking Ankita Lokhande whether she is alright. In response, she complains of leg cramps. Seeing her in pain, everyone gathers around her. Munwar Faruqui says, "Chakkar kha ke gir gayi. Khush khabri hai? (Did you fall after feeling dizzy? Is there a good news?)." Meanwhile, Aly Goni quips if her leg feels heavier than usual days.

Further, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Reem Shaikh, and others begin dancing, celebrating the moment. We also notice Vicky Jain planting a sweet peck on Ankita's forehead. Lastly, Krushna Abhishek teases him how Vicky will now become a father soon. Well, it is very unclear whether Ankita Lokhande is actually welcoming a baby. However, going by the promo, it seems like the contestants are just having fun by stretching the matter and making a mountain out of a molehill.

The caption of the promo reads, "Ankita ko dekh kar udd gaye sab ke fuse, kya woh dene waali hai koi good news? Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Thursday & Friday raat 10:00 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @JioCinema par."

Take a look at the promo here:

So far, many celebrities have graced Laughter Chefs. Akshay Kumar, Vaaki Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Fardeen Khan among others, have appeared as guests. The show features Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair as contestants.

