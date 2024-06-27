Laughter Chefs PROMO: Rahul Vaidya's mom to grace show; her fun conversation with Bharti Singh lights up stage

Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with its blend of culinary skills and humorous antics. Featuring 12 prominent television personalities, the show is all set to welcome Suniel Shetty as its guest. Not only this but Vicky Jain's mother will also be appearing on this stage. Now, according to the new promo, Rahul Vaidya's mom will join the actor on the show.

Rahul Vaidya's mom and host Bharti Singh's hilarious conversation

It is no secret that the makers of Laughter Chefs have been releasing back-to-back promos to keep the audience intrigued. In one of the recent promo clips, we spot Rahul Vaidya's mom and Arjun Bijlani's wife on the stage.

Speaking of the former, she is seen standing next to the Bigg Boss 14 fame as he cooks Chhole. Meanwhile, host Bharti Singh and Rahul's mom have a fun conversation. Talking about her son, the latter tells the comedian-host, "Achha hai tumhare show ne isey sikha diya. Aata hi nahi kitchen mein na (It's good that your show taught him this. He does not even enter the kitchen)."

To this, Bharti comments, "Nahi, abhi bhi nahi aaya aunty (No, he hasn't come yet)." Her response leaves everyone in splits, especially Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani.

The caption of the promo reads, "Mummy ji aur Bharti ne mil kar leli Rahul ki class? Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par."

Have a look at the promo here:

About Laughter Chefs

Set against a kitchen backdrop, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment features Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Arjun Bijlani – Karan Kundrra, Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, and Reem Sameer Shaikh – Jannat Zubair, all participating in pairs.

Amping up the entertainment question is host Bharti Singh, whose one-liners and funny expressions bring more fun to the show. Furthermore, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's presence also adds layers of excitement. Undeniably, Laughter Chefs is a perfect blend of situational humor and cooking knowledge.

