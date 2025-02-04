Laughter Chefs PROMO: Samarth Jurel helps Abhishek Kumar understand Rubina Dilaik's instructions; here's why
The latest promo of Laughter Chefs shows Rubina Dilaik confusing Abhishek Kumar with her instructions. Watch the promo below.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited, featuring the most popular television celebrities, is back on television screens. The hilarious banter in between their struggle to cook dishes keeps the viewers entertained. One of the latest promos gives a glimpse of a fun exchange between Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Kumar.
The Laughter Chefs promo begins with Abhishek Kumar cooking at his station. He tells Rubina Dilaik, “Humne same copy kiya. Agar aapne kuch galat bhi kiya ho toh wo aapne aap sahi ho jata hain, pata nahi kyun. (I copied from you. Even if you do anything wrong, it gets corrected, I don’t know how.)” The Bigg Boss 14 fame stares at them and takes it as a compliment.
Watch the Laughter Chefs promo below:
Later, the promo shows Rubina helping the Bigg Boss 17 fame with a dish. She instructs, “You use the entire milk, so milk coagulate ho sake. Then you can strain it.” The actress’ instruction confuses the Bigg Boss 17 fame and the latter says, “Hindi mein batao. Mujhe English nahi aati.”
Abhishek’s partner, Samarth Jurel, steps forward and tells Rubina that he understands English. Abhishek Kumar teases him and asks him to explain the meaning of strain. Jurel makes a gesture and asks Rubina to repeat what she just said. The actress laughs it off.
The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Samarth aur Abhishek ki nayi pain, what is coagulate and strain? Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”
Speaking about the ongoing season of Laughter Chefs, the contestants are Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rahul Vaidya.
Bharti Singh is hosting the fun cooking reality show, meanwhile, Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge. Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25, 2025. The show airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.
