Laughter Chefs PROMO: Suniel Shetty asks Bharti Singh to cook THIS dish for him; Krushna and others rejoice

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with its fresh concept. The show, which is an innovative fusion of famous personalities, culinary skills, and comedy, will host an Anna aka Suniel Shetty Special episode on the coming weekend.

During his appearance on the comedy show, Suniel Shetty will be seen having a lot of fun with the participants. He will also make the host Bharti Singh cook a delicacy for him.

Suniel Shetty gives a task to Bharti Singh

The new promo of Laughter Chefs uploaded on the official X handle of Colors TV opens with Suniel Shetty asking the contestants how Bharti has been criticizing their dishes and their cooking skills since the inception of the show.

The actor first asks Arjun Bijlani about the errors that Bharti pointed out in his jalebis. As Arjun begins to share that the presenter left several remarks on his delicacy, Nia Sharma also joins in and states that Bharti asked her if she had fried wood instead of jalebi.

All this leads to Shetty announcing that the host will prepare Medu vada for him. All the contestants start teasing Bharti. Krushna Abhishek quotes, “Ab aayi bhains pahadh ke neeche (now the buffalo has come under the mountain),” while Sudesh Lehri says that she will not learn how it feels.

The caption of the promo reads, “Suniel Shetty ne laaya humari pyaari Bharti ke liye ek hilarious twist! (Suniel Shetty brought in a hilarious twist for our beloved Bharti!)”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Laughter Chefs:

Besides this, Suniel Shetty will be challenging celebrity participants to create his favorite South Indian snack, Murukku, also known as Chakali. The task will make the contestants showcase their culinary skills to impress the esteemed guest while evoking laughter and amusement.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is set against a kitchen backdrop featuring six celebrity couples/ pairs bringing out their unique dynamics while stirring scrumptious delicacies. The show gives a delightful blend of situational humor and cooking antics as they engage in playful banter.

The show premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

