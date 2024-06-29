Laughter Chefs PROMO: Vicky Jain tries to fold gujiya; Ankita Lokhande hilariously watches him struggle

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment has managed to win hearts within a short span of time. The makers are also leaving no stone unturned to make every episode enjoyable and entertaining. With an exceptionally talented cast and exciting guests, the show has surely become a weekend treat for the TV audience.

In a fresh promo of the laugh riot, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen showcasing their adorable chemistry while making efforts in the kitchen space.

Vicky Jain fails in his new cooking trial

The latest teaser of Laughter Chefs posted on the official X (Formerly Twitter) handle of Colors TV begins with Vicky Jain asking Ankita Lokhande if he can fold the gujiya. She gives the kneaded flour to him and he starts with his trial.

As Vicky struggles with the preparation, Ankita looks at him doing the process all wrong. Her mother, who is sitting in the audience, comments that Vicky never listens to Ankita. When she questions Ankita about how will they stuff the gujiya if Vicky seals it before, she says Vicky should at least try.

At last, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant gives up and lets his partner proceed with the remaining task. Vicky’s mother, who is also present on the show for a family special episode, defends him. She states that he never saw or tried making gujiya, so he doesn’t know how easily it can be folded.

The caption of the promo reads, “Cooking ho ya comedy (whether it is cooking or comedy), there's no one like Vicky ki biwi (Vicky’s wife).”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Laughter Chefs:

Apart from the family of participants, Laughter Chefs will also host Suniel Shetty for the Anna Special episode. The Bollywood star will challenge the participants to cook his favorite South Indian snack, Murukku. He will also test host Bharti Singh’s culinary skills by assigning her to prepare Medu Vada.

About Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs depicts a cooking battle between twelve renowned faces from television. It is a delightful blend of situational humor and cooking antics. The show is performing well on the ratings chart and is even receiving an extension due to its tremendous success.

The comedy show brings out the unique dynamics between the six celebrity pairs. They evoke laughter while creating scrumptious dishes.

Laughter Chefs premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

