Laughter Chefs PROMO: Vicky Jain's mom complains about her son and Ankita Lokhande not planning for baby; says, 'Pyaar ka prasad abhi...'

Laughter Chefs is set to be back on screens, and the anticipation for its premiere is at its peak. As the excitement for this season is high, the makers of the show are releasing back-to-back promos offering a glimpse to the audience of the upcoming episode. In the new promo of Laughter Chefs, it can be seen that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are participants in the show, share the stage with their mothers.

Praising the celeb couple, Vicky Jain's mother can be seen saying in the video, "Heere jaise bete aur sone jaisi bahu ko show mei chodne aayi hu (My son is like a diamond and my daughter-in-law is like gold, and I am here to drop them off here)."

Ankita Lokhande's mother replied that people witnessed the love between her daughter and Vicky in the previous season of Laughter Chefs. Vicky's mother quickly said, "Lekin pyaar ka prasad abhi tak nahi diya yar (They haven't given me the fruit of their love)." That left everyone surprised.

Watch Laughter Chefs PROMO here-

The video then showcased Bharti Singh confirming whether she was talking about a baby and taking a dig at Vicky by saying, "Aapka hausla kisne giraya muje batao. Aap kar sakte ho bhai (Who is demotivating you? You can do it)."

Ankita opened her hands and mentioned that she was all ready to have a baby. Vicky took a dig at Ankita and said, "Aise jholi mei nahi dala jaata. Samjao isko. Isiliye ho nahi rha hai (I can't give you a baby in your arms. Explain it to her. That is the reason it's not happening)."

The caption of this promo read, "Vicky Bhaiya aur Ankita Bhauji ki mummy aayi hai sabko entertain karne apne alag andaaz mein."

Apart from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Laughter Chefs consists of other celebrities such as Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Abdu Rozik, Krushna Abhishek, and Mannara Chopra, to name a few. The cooking reality show will begin on January 25 and will air every Saturday and Sunday.

